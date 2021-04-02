Jyotiraditya Scindia Named BJP's Star Campaigner For Phase 4 Of West Bengal Polls

The BJP has released its list of 30-star campaigners for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls slated for April 10. BJP’s star campaigners’ list also includes the name MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other union ministers.

Some other leaders included on the list include Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Debra (West Midnapore) constituency Bharti Ghosh, Smriti Irani, Mithun Chakraborty, Manoj Tiwari, John Barla, and Suvendu Adhikari.

The first two phases of polling in Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 79.9 and 80.43% respectively. Voting for 31 seats in the third phase will be conducted on April 6 and that for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed the most high-profile battle in the second phase of polls with Mamata Banerjee taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year. As Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP conducted her campaign in a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Mamata has also termed Adhikaris as 'Mir Jafars' while Suvendu has stated that 'Bengal will become mini Pakistan if Mamata is re-elected.