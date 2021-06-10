Jyotiraditya Scindia Non-committal On Cabinet Prospects; Reiterates 'public Service' Goal

On Wednesday, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia downplayed the fact that he has not been accommodated in the Union Cabinet more than a year after he left Congress. While he was elected as a Rajya Sabha member in June 2020 on a BJP ticket, speculation was rife that he had agreed to jump ship on the promise of a Cabinet berth. Speaking to the media, Scindia affirmed that he would continue to follow his family's tradition of serving the people constantly irrespective of posts.

While his recent meetings with BJP state president VD Sharma and Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh and Gopal Bhargava drew wide attention in political circles, multiple leaders have asserted that there is no threat to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On late Tuesday night, the saffron party's MP unit announced a 403-member working committee which included some loyalists of the ex-Congress stalwart. While Scindia has been inducted as a permanent invited member, Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Krishna Ghatge have been named as executive committee members.

My priority is public service & continuing on that ideology, I followed the footsteps of my father & grandfather. Post or no post but constant service to people is the traditional value of our Scindia family: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia when asked about portfolio in Union cabinet pic.twitter.com/mzPfjk8NQK — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Scindia's role in the fall of Congress government

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath made a foray into state politics after taking oath as the Chief Minister of MP on December 17, 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10, 2020, followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands.

Most importantly, rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. Thereafter, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

In November, Nath's bid to return as the CM suffered a setback after Congress could win only 9 out of the 28 seats which went to the bypolls. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. As BJP now has a simple majority of its own after winning 19 seats, the MP government is likely to last for its remaining tenure.