Jyotiraditya Scindia Now Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Adani Tweet: Consumed By Arrogance

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday called on Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his derogatory remarks about him. Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, tweeted a picture which showed the letters of the word Adani, with each letter referring to the name of a person who had quit the Congress for the BJP. While Jyotiraditya Scindia called on Rahul Gandhi to apologise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will file a defamation suit against the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi has already lost his Lok Sabha seat upon being convicted in a criminal defamation case.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of having turned into a troll, Scindia asked why does not Gandhi apologise for his "derogatory" comments about backward classes? Instead, he says he is not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise. "Insult of a patriot and so much arrogance," the BJP leader said.

"The Congress has always pointed fingers at courts and why are you now putting pressure on them for your selfish interests," he asked. "Why should the rules be different for you? Do you consider yourself a first class citizen? You are so consumed by arrogance that appreciating even the importance of these questions is beyond your understanding," Scindia said, targeting Gandhi.

Congress hits back at Scindia

Reacting to Scindia's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said a person who gets people much older than him to touch his feet and call him Maharaj is giving knowledge on manners.

"People make a mistake by accusing your family of traitors, because your name is the biggest in the list of traitors," she said, slamming Scindia.

"As long as the Congress was in power, you enjoyed power and then being an opportunist joined the BJP, why? So that he can remain a minister, get a government bungalow? This greed for power is your real identity," Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi.

"You are so engrossed in sycophancy...It is your compulsion to speak against Rahul Gandhi, otherwise you will be thrown out of the BJP. You are nothing more than an ungrateful, selfish, opportunist who is greedy for power. But today you have created a new identity - that of a cheap troll," she said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted an image of the Adani logo as an acronym which showed the five letters naming five former Congressmen who had gone on to join the saffron party. In his tweet, Gandhi wrote, "They hide the truth. That's why they distract daily. The question is the same - who gave the Adani group Rs 20,000 crore benami funds."

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the latest in the series of political leaders who have hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his comment on the ex-Congress leaders. Before Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and newly-inducted BJP leader Anil K Antony also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his tweet.