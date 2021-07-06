Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

Ahead of his visit to Delhi on Tuesday, BJP leader, and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a visit to Ujjain's Mahakal Temple and offered his prayers. Speaking to reporters, Scindia stated that he had the chance to offer prayers at the Mahakal Temple which is very special to the Scindia family. In addition, the BJP leader also informed that whenever he visits Ujjain, he prays at the Mahakal Temple. Speaking to the reporters, Scindia further informed that he will first go to the BJP office in MP before leaving for the national capital at 3.30 PM.

Jyotiraditya Scindia visits Mahakal Temple

"I offered my prayers at the Mahakal Temple here. I hope that God blesses us in our fight against COVID-19 and I hope we emerge victorious. I wish that our state sees peace, prosperity and development. I also wish that every Indian becomes successful with the blessings of Lord Mahakal ," said Scindia

Madhya Pradesh | BJP leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple pic.twitter.com/Tlv25bqIH0 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Jyotiraditya Scindia's role in the BJP and MP politics

Scindia's visit to Delhi comes a year after a major political shift in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020. A former Congress strongman, Jyotiraditya Scindia had triggered a massive rebellion within the grand old party when he had quit and joined hands with the BJP. Scindia joined the BJP with several loyalists, which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government and a resurgence of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The Gwalior strongman had remarked that he was being sidelined by the Congress which had seen a divide between the old guard and young factions. Scindia and 22 other MLAs joined the saffron party's camp, leading to Shivraj Singh Chouhan being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on cards

Apart from Jyotiraditya Scindia, the other leaders who are heading to Delhi include, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Anupriya Patel, Narayan Rane, LJP leader Pasupati Paras, JDU leader RCP Singh and Lalan Singh. Sonowal and Scindia are being viewed as strong ministerial probables. In addition, the BJP allies are also expected to get berths. The development comes ahead of crucial assembly polls in several states next year.