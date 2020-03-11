Jyotiraditya Scindia Opens Up On Decision To Leave Congress; Lists '2 Life-changing Dates'

Jyoritaditya Scindia whose surprise exit from the Congress has brought the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh on the verge of collapse joined the BJP on Wednesday. Scindia joined the BJP at an event in national capital Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda. While addressing the gathering, Scindia spoke about two life-changing events for him- one, the day he lost his father and the second, on Tuesday when he decided to choose a new path for himself.

'Two life-changing events in my life'

He said, "In my life, there has been two dates which have been very important for me and that has changed my life. First is September 2001, the day where I lost my father and the second is March 10, 2020 - his 75th birth anniversary when I took another decision to change the course of my life."

"The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier," he added. Scindia said that fulfilling his motto of serving the people is "is no longer possible in Congress party". "Farm loans that were supposed to be waived by the Congress government within a week of coming to power has not been fulfilled even after 18 months of the government," he said.

'I welcome him to the party'

After the induction of Jyotiraditya Scindia into the BJP, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the entire Gwalior royal family is with the BJP now.

"Jyotiraditya is a young, energetic leader and comes from a line of leaders who consider politics a medium to serve the people. 18 months ago, the Congress formed the government in MP. The Kamal Nath government destroyed the state and did not fulfil promises. The government made new records of corruption and stopped welfare schemes of the BJP. Jyotiraditya has chosen the BJP to serve the people and I welcome him to the party," he said, accompanied by his aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah.

