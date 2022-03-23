Jyotiraditya Scindia Rebukes Congress For Air India's Debt; 'UPA's Wrong Decisions...'

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday rebuked the Congress-led UPA government and blamed them for the plight of Air India. While speaking in support of the government’s disinvestment from the national carrier, the political leader who has switched factions from Congress to BJP condemned his former party for neglecting the issues of ‘country’s navratnas.’

Scindia made the remark while participating in the discussion on the 'Demands for Grants of the Aviation Ministry.' Scindia raised questions on the former PM Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, which was in power at the Centre till 2014 on measures taken by them to revive and support the aviation company.

'Due to wrong decisions of UPA.....'

"After the purchase of 111 aircraft during the UPA government and the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines, the condition of Air India went on deteriorating," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Scindia lashed out at his former party for their ‘wrong decisions’ that lead to the dilapidated financial situation of the air flier. The Union Minister had made his comments in the presence of Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi in Parliament. The staunch Rajya Sabha MP, who represents the state of Madhya Pradesh, claimed that under the UPA, 'losses kept on increasing.'

"Due to the wrong decisions taken during the UPA government, the financial condition of Air India continued to deteriorate, the losses kept increasing. Air India, which was in profit of 14-15 crores in 2005-06, had to face a loss of 85 thousand crores in the next 14 years," the Union Minister said.

Presenting his arguments, he also pinned the blame of Air India’s massive debt collection on Congress, who protested Scindia’s comments.

"I was silent about this, did not want to say anything but you want to speak about truth... so now can hear the truth,” he said while countering Congress MPs.

Scindia also addressed the concerns voiced by some MPs about the future of Air India employees. "As per the agreement of disinvestment with Tata on Air India, the employees cannot be fired and if he wants to remove someone after one year, then that too can be done only through VRS scheme, the government is committed to providing medical facilities to Air India employees based on CGHS and NHA," he informed.

