'Jyotiraditya Scindia Has Returned To His Rajmata's Fold': BJP Leader Anoop Mishra

Jyotiraditya Scindia stayed in the party even after being humiliated but there is a limit to tolerate the humiliation, said former Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Anoop Mishra on Tuesday reacting to the former's resignation from the Congress party. He also spoke about the time when his father Madhavrao Scindia had joined the Jana Sangh in the presence of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While interacting with a news agency, Mishra stated that Scindia was humiliated by the Congress party. "Jyotiraditya Scindia stayed in the party even after being humiliated but, there is a limit to tolerate the humiliation. He has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Surely something good is going to happen in Madhya Pradesh," he stated.

Talking about the reports of Scindia joining the BJP, Anoop Mishra said, "I feel he will join BJP. This reminds me of 1967 when Madhav Raj had joined the Jan Sangh. Surely Jyotiraditya has come back to his Rajmata's fold."

READ | Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia resigns from Congress; 22 MP MLAs follow suit

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

Tuesday's developments come at a time when the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the resignations of 19 MLAs posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

READ | 'They insulted him': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain as Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Jyotiraditya Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

READ | 'BJP to form govt in MP soon:' MLA Sanjay Pathak says welcoming Scindia's resignation

READ | STUNNING: Redfaced Congress says Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'expelled'; quotes Sonia Gandhi