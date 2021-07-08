Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Minister In PM Modi's New Cabinet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and newly inducted Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken charge on Thursday, July 8 after a mega reshuffle that took place in PM Modi's cabinet. Speaking to the media, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he will try his best to fulfill his responsibilities as the Aviation Minister of India. The BJP leader is among the 36 new ministers who took oath on Wednesday, July 7 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I will try to fulfill my duties as the Civil Aviation Minister with devotion and maximum efforts. I will continue to work in the public service," said Scindia as he interacted with reporters

Scindia and BJP

Scindia's induction in the PM Modi's cabinet comes a year after a major political shift in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020. A former Congress strongman, Jyotiraditya Scindia had triggered a massive rebellion within the grand old party when he had quit and joined hands with the BJP. Scindia joined the BJP with several loyalists, which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government and a resurgence of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The Gwalior strongman had remarked that he was being sidelined by the Congress which had seen a divide between the old guard and young factions. Scindia and 22 other MLAs joined the saffron party's camp, leading to Shivraj Singh Chouhan being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Mega cabinet reshuffle

In a massive revamp, the Union Cabinet was expanded and reshuffled to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77, excluding the Prime Minister. Union Minister including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned, thereby paving way for top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal who were inducted as cabinet ministers. In addition, the cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as the new Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The new cabinet also includes 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.