Jyotiraditya Scindia Thanks BJP Leadership, Workers After Winning RS Election From MP

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday thanked all party MLAs and the central leadership for electing him as the Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Scindia expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and all BJP workers and also assured citizens to work towards the prosperity of the state. In the Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday for the three seats from Madhya Pradesh, the BJP managed to bag two while the Congress secured one.

In a video message, Scindia also expressed his confidence to work along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and under PM Modi's strong leadership for the welfare of Madhya Pradesh. He added that he could not meet the party workers today due to being infected with COVID, however, expressed his desire to meet them soon. Earlier this month, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia were found to be COVID positive and were admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital.

Scindia joins BJP

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the party on March 10 and joined the BJP sparking a political crisis in the then Kamal Nath-led government. His resignation was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru, leading to an eventual downfall in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. On March 21, the rebel Congress ex-MLAs joined BJP in the national capital in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Scindia. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan then took over as the state's CM for the fourth time as BJP enjoyed majority.

