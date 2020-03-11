Jyotiraditya Scindia Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda For 'inviting Him To BJP Family'

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his first statement after joining the BJP, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda for inviting him to their 'family'.

"I would like to thank JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah for inviting me to their family and giving me a place in it," Jyotiraditya Scindia said in his speech after induction.

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed.

Nadda welcomes Scindia

Welcoming Scindia into the Party Nadda said, "Today is a matter of great happiness for all of us and today I am remembering our senior-most leader, the late Rajmata Scindia. Both the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP have been a major contributor to the ideology from the founding and establishment of the party.

"Jyotiraditya Ji is joining his family today, I welcome him heartily. Rajmata Ji has been an idol for us and a leader who gives a vision and direction to all of us. She helped the party to advance its ideology from infancy. I extend my heartfelt greetings on my behalf and on behalf of all the workers," JP Nadda added.

