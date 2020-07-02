Scindia Warns Kamal Nath, Says 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' As 12 Ex-MLAs Take Oath As Ministers

With 12 loyalists obtaining ministerial posts in the recent Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday, hit out at former CMs - Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh saying he didn't need their certification. He slammed the Congress for 'looting the state' during their 15-month rule. Scindia, who was recently elected to the Upper parliamentary house, reminded his old colleagues - 'Tiger Abhi Zinda hai'.

Scindia: 'Tiger abhi Zinda hai'

"I don't need certification from Digvijaya Singh or Kamal Nath. The facts are in front of the public showing how these people robbed the state's coffers in 15 months, taking everything for themselves. I just wish to say to these two, 'Tiger abhi zinda hai'," said Scindia to reporters in Bhopal. Several BJP MLAs are reportedly miffed over Scindia's growing stature in the state BJP unit.

Earlier in the day, due to the ill-health of Governor Lalji Tandon, acting MP Governor Anandiben Patel was sworn in. Moreover - 28 ministers were sworn in - 20 of the cabinet rank and 8 of the ministers of state rank. 12 of the 22 Congress rebels and Scindia loyalists managed to secure ministerial berths. Apart from these 12, two rebel MLAs -Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput had already been sworn in shortly after CM Shivraj Chouhan took oath.

After the fall of the Congress government, Shivraj Chouhan took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the at Raj Bhavan for the fourth time on March 23. Bypolls in 24 seats were necessitated due to the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs and the demise of two more MLAs. While dates for by-polls have not been announced due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Chouhan recently held a party meeting which was attended by Kailash Vijaywargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and state organization secretary Suhash Bhagat, as per PTI.

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. The biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP.