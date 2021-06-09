Jyotiraditya Scindia Welcomes 'younger Brother' Jitin Prasada To BJP 'with All His Heart'

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed former Congress leader Jitin Prasada into the party folds, hoping that the latter could help contribute to the nation and party's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking to the media, Scindia said that he welcomes Jitin Prasada will 'all his heart' calling him his 'younger brother.'

"We welcome Jitin Prasada in BJP. India's development and party's progress is being carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP nadda. My younger brother has now joined the party and cause, and I welcome him with all my heart," said Scindia.

Last year, Jyotiraditya Scindia had triggered a massive rebellion within the Congress party when he quit the grand old party and joined BJP leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh. The leader had shared how he was being sidelined in Congress which was divided between the old and young factions led by Nath and him. 22 Congress MLAs, mostly Scindia loyalists, had also quit the party and joined forces with the BJP, which led to the formation of the saffron party's Government in Madhya Pradesh.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Perceived to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Prasada had met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the switch. His decision to join BJP could prove to be a game-changer for the saffron party in UP with the polls due next year.

Speaking to the media after his induction, Prasada explained that he took this decision after a lot of deliberation considering the fact that three generations of his family had served with the Congress. "I felt that what is the relevance of staying in a party if you can't protect interests of your people or work for them. I felt I was unable to do that at Congress. I thank people in Congress who blessed me all these yrs but now I'll work as a dedicated BJP worker," said Prasada.