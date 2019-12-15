Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches Scathing Attack On BJP Government At Bharat Bachao In Delhi

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday made a scathing attack at the Narendra Modi-led government during the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in New Delhi and said the farmers of the country have been left helpless in the hope of 'acche din'. Further taking an apparent jibe over PM Modi's speech in the US he said the title of the movie should be "All is Well."

"If the real life of the country is compared to Hindi movie, some scenes of that movie would show youth are unemployed, farmers under debt, poor people being helpless, businesses being closed and the money of the poor being recovered to compensate losses from bank frauds."

Backing the Congress government, Scindia said during his speech that hopes of people were on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. He said unemployment is rising and people are finding it difficult to make the ends meet. He said the rally has been held to highlight issues such as "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems." The rally was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the winter session of Parliament which concluded on Friday.

Scindia expressed displeasure over CAA

Jyotiraditya Scindia took to the micro-blogging website Twitter, to express his displeasure over the Bill. Scindia, in his tweet, said that the Bill was completely against the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution and also contradicted Indian culture.

The Congress leader stated that the Indian culture follows 'Vasudev Kutumbam' which means all human beings are one big family and the bill was against it. He added that Ambedkar did not distinguish people on the grounds of religion and caste while framing the constitution.

(With Inputs from ANI)