Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son Mahanaryaman Says 'proud Of Father's Decision' Amid MP Crisis

Backing his father's decision to quit the Congress, Jyotiraditya's 24-year old son Mahanaryaman Scindia, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to say that he is proud of his father for a taking a stand for himself. Taking pride in his family's history in politics, he assured that they will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh. his father - Jyotiraditya Scindia is poised to join the BJP later in the day at 6 PM.

HUGE: Ashok Gehlot attacks Jyotiraditya Scindia amid tiff with Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

Scindia's son backs his decision to quit Congress

WATCH: Shivraj Singh Chouhan issues first response after Scindia resigns from Congress

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 20 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress; Read his letter to Sonia Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

MP effect? CM Gehlot rushes to Delhi after tiff with Sachin Pilot as Scindia's MLAs rebel

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 94 MLAs. The resignation of 20 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 104. 6 MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources.