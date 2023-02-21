K Annamalai Hits Out At Pinarayi Govt As Kerala Police 'brutally Assault' A BJP Worker

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government as he tweeted a video of a BJP functionary getting brutally thrashed by the state police officials.

In his tweet, he stated, "The barbaric government run by Kerala Chief Minister Thiru Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police beat a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary for the show of dissent."

While launching an attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Annamalai said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin, famous for his lectures on dissent, should dial his friend and request him not to become his competitor in anarchy."

In the shocking video, it is seen that the Kerala police officials are brutally thrashing a BJYM functionary. The incident took place when the party worker was raising black flags against the convoy of the Kerala Chief Minister that was passing through Chalissery in Palakkad district to attend a programme. The BJYM functionary was heard raising the slogan, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.' The police then arrested the party activist.

The barbaric govt run by Kerala CM Thiru @pinarayivijayan & the state police beat a @BJYM functionary for the show of dissent.



TN CM Thiru @mkstalin, famous for his lectures on dissent, should dial his friend & request him not to become his competitor in anarchy. pic.twitter.com/zlmMDwXL78 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 20, 2023

For the Chief Minister's visit, security was beefed up in many parts of the district considering the ongoing protests by opposition parties against the state budget proposals.

Black flags against Kerala CM

On Monday also, black flags were waved against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the Youth Congress workers as part of a protest against the two-rupee cess imposed on petrol and diesel in the state budget.

The same incidents were reported at multiple locations including Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. At least, 10 Congress workers were arrested for showing the black flags to CM Pinarayi Vijayan that include Kannur Youth Congress state secretary Sandeep P, district president Sudeep James, and secretary V Rahul. Police have also taken Ajanoor mandalam president Umesh Kattukulangara and Youth Congress Cheemeni mandalam president Sandeep into preventive custody.

The police officials in Kerala have been instructed by the state government to remove any black flags coming in the way of CM Vijayan's convoy. Interestingly, the police also removed black flags installed to denote funerals at a locality, sources revealed.