K Kavitha Accuses BJP Of 'cheap Tricks' As Her Name Appears In ED's Report In Liquor Scam

After the name of TRS leader and CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha's name surfaced in the Enforcement Directorate's remand report in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam, Kavitha addressed the media on Thursday and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing "cheap tricks". Stating that she is not scared of anything, the CM KCR's daughter said she will cooperate with the agencies.

Speaking to the media, K Kavitha said, "I want to tell PM Modi if you want to put me in jail, then put me, I have no tension. But we won’t stop working for people. Also, we won’t stop exposing the BJP’s failure. Under KCR's leadership, the government is running well in Telangana today. People have seen all the conspiracies that you attempted to bring down this government. Because we exposed the conspiracy to the people. So you are doing this in reaction to it."

"Not just on me, but you are using ED and CBI on our ministers, MLAs, and MLCs. We will cooperate with you, but you tell us what you did for Telangana. We welcome the agency, we will absolutely cooperate with them and we are not scared of anything," she told reporters.

She accused the BJP of toppling several state governments and said that everyone in the country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states. "Same thing is happening in Telangana as we've elections next year ED has arrived before PM Modi in the state. We've welcomed them and will cooperate with them," Kavitha said.

K Kavitha's name surfaces in ED's remand report in Delhi Liquor scam

The ED on Thursday arrested and produced Amit Arora in connection with the Liquor scam case on Wednesday, the sixth arrest in the case. In the remand report submitted by the ED to the court, the agency named K Kavitha in the report and said that she used two phones and her IMEI changed 10 times, PTI reported.

ED's report also said that at least 36 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a PA of CM Arvind Kejriwal, "destroyed or used" 170 phones in order to conceal evidence of “kickbacks” worth thousands of crores of rupees in the Delhi Liquor scam, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in August, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma alleged that K Kavitha acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government. He was quoted as saying by PTI, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR’s family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal".