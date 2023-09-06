K Kavitha Calls Out Sonia Gandhi For Leaving Out Women's Reservation Bill In Letter To PM

BRS leader K Kavitha, on September 6, called out Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with nine issues, which lacked commitment to women's equality. Replying to a post featuring the letter, Kavitha said that she was 'saddened' to see Gandhi leaving out the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill and questioned why her letter had no place for it.

"Saddened to see that the urgency for discussing Women's Reservation Bill was completely ignored by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson and MP Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji's letter to the Prime Minister. Mrs. Gandhi Ji, the nation awaits your powerful advocacy for gender equality," Kavitha posted on X.

"In your letter to PM Modi, we find 9 crucial issues, but why not the #WomensReservationBill? Isn't women's representation a national imperative?" her post further read. On Tuesday, Kavitha wrote a letter to 47 political parties including the BJP and Congress urging them to help pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the special Parliamentary session.

Sonia Gandhi demands discussion on nine issues

In her letter to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi claimed that the five-day special session of the Parliament was convened starting September 18 with any consultation with other political parties. "None of us have any idea of its agenda," she said in the letter but agreed to participate in the session to discuss nine issues facing the country.

These issues include include inflation, unemployment, problems being faced by the farmers, a JPC for Adani group transactions, the crisis in Manipur, communal tension in Haryana, border clashes with China in Ladakh and Arunchal Pradesh, caste census, and floods and droughts in different states.