K Kavitha, KTR, Harish Rao Terrorising Region Says Andhra Minister Seediri Appalaraju

BRS leader K Kavitha, Harish Rao and KTR are regional terrorists and they should refrain from making remarks on the row of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, said Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry minister Seediri Appalaraju on Thursday, April 13.

“Harish Rao himself awaited the privatization of the Vizag steel plant. Harish Rao, KTR and Kavitha all have terrorised this region and they are regional terrorists,” said Seediri Appalaraju while speaking to the news agency ANI.

“Harish Rao is making unusual comments about the Vizag steel plant. He should not act like a drunkard,” he added.

BRS administration takes part in receiving private bids

Furthermore, he said that the BRS administration takes part in receiving private bids for public assets.

“Don’t you feel shy while participating in taking bids if it is privatised? Throughout the country, no government will participate in bids,” Appalaraju remarked.

BRS leader’s meet with Steel Plant Workers Union

Notably, Thota Chandrasekhar, the leader of Andhra Pradesh's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had earlier met with representatives of the Steel Plant Workers Union and offered the party’s support to the union’s relay hunger strike against the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.

“BRS is opposing privatization of the Vizag steel plant. In 2021, the Government of India decided to privatize the Vizag steel plant. This steel plant provides livelihood to lakhs of people including its 30,000 employees,” said Chandrasekhar.

“Not just this steel plant, BRS party will oppose privatization of any company,” he added.