K Kavitha, leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, reiterated that the Enforcement Directorate summons to her was intended at political victimisation.



In an exclusive interview with Republic, K Kavitha said she will answer questions the ED asks her while adding, "There are ED, I-T and CBI excesses today on behalf of the political party in power. My point is, do not use that as an extension of your party. Today I'm being targeted tomorrow common people will be targeted."

Asked if she had met any of those accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, K Kavitha said, "I meet 200 people at my home every single day. I met you now, if you go out and do something which is not in the legal framework and if the system wants to hold me responsible then that is not fair."

Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said that she will explore all legal options. "As a woman, I have certain rights and asked them to record my statement at my place but then asked to appear at the office. I will timely explore all the legal options."

"Since last June, the central government has been constantly sending agencies such as the ED to Telangana," Kavitha Kalvakuntla (44) said.

K Kavitha's statements came on the same day the Enforcement Directorate arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha launched a day-long hunger strike in the national capital on Friday to press the demand for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

In the course of the interview, Kavitha pushed for the tabling of the Women’s Reservation Bill. She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Modi can pass the bill in two days if it so chooses.

“Since the time I have been in the Parliament, constantly we are raising women's issues. It is Modi who did not even care to draft the bill, BJP is just enjoying the mandate. We request PM Modi to bring the bill," she said adding that "if Modiji wants, bill can be passed in two days that is the strength BJP has,” Kavitha said.