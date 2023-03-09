K Kavitha, leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), pushed of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying, "Our system is heavily patriarchal and no change will take place without a law." In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Kavitha said, "I'm requesting BJP, when you have the mandate, you can push bills like these (Women's Reservation bill)." She said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the mandate and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants he can pass the women's reservation bill in just 'two days'.

"Since the time I have been in the Parliament, constantly we are raising women's issues. It is Modi who did not even care to draft the bill, BJP is just enjoying the mandate. We request PM Modi to bring the bill," she said adding that "if Modiji wants, bill can be passed in two days that is the strength BJP has."

She stated that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) became BRS with the 'only agenda' to serve the people. "In the past years, there are tremendous development in the state. We have given 30 lakh jobs to the youth in Telangana," she said.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha said she would be on a day-long hunger strike in the national capital on Friday to press for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Kavitha -- the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao -- said the bill has been lying in cold storage since 2010 and the Modi government has a historic opportunity to get its passed in Parliament before 2024.

The hunger strike will be held by her NGO Bharat Jagriti, she said and added all political parities have been invited to join it.

So far, 18 parties, including the CPI-M and the Shiv Sena, have confirmed their participation. "About 500-600 members will sit on a hunger strike, but the attendance will be much more. More than 6,000 people and 18 political parties have confirmed their participation," she said.

The bill, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies for women, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in May 2008 and was referred to a standing committee. In 2010, it was passed in the House and moved finally to the Lok Sabha. However, the bill lapsed with the 15th Lok Sabha.

