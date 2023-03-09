K Kavitha Targets BJP, Says BRS Aims To Dislodge Narendra Modi-led Central Govt In 2024

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday, March 9, went on the offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing it of targeting opposition leaders. Calling out other like-minded parties to join hands with the BRS to oust the BJP from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she accused the latter of using central investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition leaders.

Talking exclusively to Republic, Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a member of the state’s Legislative Council, said that her party's goal for 2024 is to dislodge the current BJP-led Central government.

Working on an alliance for 2024

Kavitha stated, "Our goal for 2024 is to dislodge the current BJP-led government at the Centre and to achieve the goal, we are working with other political parties, whosoever have similar line of thinking against BJP. We have been making efforts since the 2019 elections and BRS chief KCR has since then approached various opposition political parties."

She asserted that KCR had approached West Bengal cChief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Bihar’s Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin among others and got positive responses. "We want more and more opposition parties to come and debate on the issue and we are open to talk with other parties, who want to work to achieve the goal in 2024," said the BRS leader, adding that all the regional political leaders are welcome to join our alliance. She even emphasised that her party is open to talk with the Congress and discuss the strategies in the states, where the party has strong hold.

Kavitha has been summoned by the ED to join questioning on March 11 in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy. It is the same case in which former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, has been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) followed by ED.

Ever since Sisodia’s arrest and summon to Kavitha, the BJP-led Centre has been in the firing line of opposition parties who have been accusing it of indulging in “vendetta politics” by using central agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax departments against them. However, the Central government has maintained that the probe agencies have been instructed to work freely whereas the earlier governments used to bar them from taking actions against those involved in or accused of corruption.

Kavitha also asserted that she had nothing to fear as she had not committed any wrong and would face the ED while accusing the central government of “using” the ED as the BJP had failed to get a backdoor entry in Telangana.

"We have seen that BJP has used backdoor entry in nine states, they are unable to do it in Telangana, which is why they are using ED now, but we are not afraid. We will face the Enforcement Directorate, we have not done anything wrong... I urge PM Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us?" she asked.