K Kavitha To Appear Before ED On March 11, Alleges Political Victimisation

Amid the ongoing probe in the Delhi liquor policy case, Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Wednesday issued a statement regarding her summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said she will be appearing before the investigation agency on March 11. Terming her ED summons ‘political victimisation’, the BRS leader accused the BJP-led central government of misusing the central agency against her.

The development came after the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and BRS leader Kavitha, earlier in the day, said she has been asked to appear at the agency's headquarters in the national capital on March 9 in connection to the investigation regarding the Excise Policy case.

I will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on March 11, 2023. https://t.co/OjAuzJZytS — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 8, 2023

Kavitha issues fresh statement

Issuing a new statement regarding her fresh summons by the ED, BRS leader K Kavitha said, “I being a responsible Indian citizen, and as a woman of this nation wish to exercise my rights provided under the law.”

“I fail to understand as to why I have been summoned at such short notice. It seems that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation. I categorically say that I have nothing to do with the present investigation. As stated, being a social worker and having prior commitments, I had already planned my schedule for the upcoming week, and the abrupt rejection of my request seems to be motivated by reasons best known to you, which demonstrates that it is nothing but ‘political victimisation’,” she added.

Further committing to fully cooperate with the probe, Kavitha said, “However, without prejudice to my rights and contentions available in law as well as equity, being a true and law-abiding citizen of this country, I will appear at your good offices on 11.03.2023, as adamantly directed by you in the teeth of the laws mentioned hereinabove.”

KCR’s daughter under ED scanner

Notably, K Kavitha's name surfaced in the Delhi liquor policy case while the agency was probing businessman Amit Arora to understand how the Delhi government granted liquor licences to the companies in view of its now-withdrawn liquor policy. After conducting an inquiry, ED discovered Kavitha's alleged involvement in the case and learned that she allegedly used two phones and changed over ten IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity).

Kavitha was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hyderabad in December last year. Kavitha has denied the allegations against her and claimed that the BJP is using 'cheap tricks' to frame her in false charges.