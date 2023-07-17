K Ponmudy's MP Son Gautham Sigamani Admits Investment Overseas Amid ED Raids: Sources

Hours after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining, sources have revealed that the latter has admitted to foreign investments.

According to sources, Sigamani has admitted to the "investment of USD 1,00,000 and USD 55,000 to M/s Universal Business Ventures UAE and M/s PT Excel Megindo Indonesia respectively from the proceeds of red sand."

The ED suspects that the transaction appears to be a round-tripping of funds to project sale proceeds.

ED set to attach FDs worth Rs 40 crore of Ponmudy

Sources said that the Enforcement Directorate is all set to attach Fixed Deposits worth over Rs 40 crore of Ponmudy and his family members following the searches.

Sources also revealed that a company based in Indonesia was sold for over Rs 100 last year which was used for diverting proceeds of crime. The benami holder of the company is linked to the minister and his family, sources added.

The agency also recovered around Rs 70 lakh cash, including foreign currency, from the premises of K Ponmudy. The minister is the second in the cabinet of Chief Minister MK Stalin to come under the scanner of ED after Transport Minister Senthil Balaji.

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of Ponmudy and Sigamani in the state capital Chennai and in Ponmudi's stronghold of Villupuram.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to loss of more than Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

Political vendetta, alleges DMK

Speaking to Republic, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Puhazh Gandhi P alleged political vendetta and questioned the timing of the raids.