K Sudhakaran Booked By Kerala Police Over 'dog With Broken Chain' Remark On CM Vijayan

Acting upon the controversial remarks made by Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Palarivattom Police on Thursday has registered a case against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and is to possibly take an action against him.

This came in view of K Sudhakaran's "dog with broken chain" remark which he made on the chief minister. Unhappy with this, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Vinu Vincent reached out to the police who registered the case under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot - if rioting is committed -- if not committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Apart from that, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan had condemned the remarks made by the Congress chief and further called them "highly reprehensible" and "vulgar" that are not used even by an ordinary politician. He had also demanded the arrest of Sudhakaran alleging it a "serious crime to insult a Chief Minister to spoil the atmosphere of peace" in the state.

He further also alleged that the Congress leaders are reacting out of balance and the party chief has used an uncultured expression.

"This is tantamount to insulting Kerala. The Chief Minister can be criticized politically and administratively. But it is a sad fact that the KPCC president has gone so far as to say anything in violation of all that", he added.

CPM calls for mass protests against Kerala Congress chief

Calling for mass protests over this incident, he also asked all the leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to take a stand as it was a move to insult the people of Kerala further adding, "People should realize that this is Congress and this is the United Democratic Front (UDF)."

Notably, this came following the "demeaning" remarks made by KPCC president K Sudhakaran in front of the media on Tuesday. Sudhakaran while speaking in an interview made a reference to the campaign done by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the Thirkkakara assembly bypolls and said that he was running like "a dog with a broken chain who was not under any control".

Image: ANI/PTI