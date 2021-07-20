K Surendran Bats For UP's COVID Model In Kerala; Slams CM Vijayan's 'appeasement Politics'

Hitting out at the Kerala government for relaxing COVID-19 lockdown norms for three days on Bakrid, state BJP president K Surendran on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of playing appeasement politics.

"The Pinarayi Vijayan Government has miserably failed to safeguard the Right to Health guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution. How could a government grant full-day relaxation to those areas where the test positivity is above 15 percent? It's nothing but appeasement," Surendran tweeted.

The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Kerala government on Tuesday for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions from July 18 to 20 on account of Bakrid. Terming it as an alarming state of affairs, the court made it clear that the relaxation was uncalled for.

The bench observed, "To give in to the pressure tactics and expose the citizens to a nationwide pandemic discloses a sorry state of affairs. Using words like 'as far as possible' and assurances from traders do not inspire any confidence in the people. This affidavit discloses a sorry state of affairs and does not safeguard the right to health guaranteed to citizens under Article 21."

K Surendran vats for UP COVID model

The apex court directed the Kerala government to give heed follow the orders given to the Uttar Pradesh government in the Kanwar yatra case. Reacting to the development, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said the directions from the Supreme Court against easing of lockdown is a tight slap on the face of the Pinarayi Vijayan regime.

The directions from the Hon'ble Supreme Court is a tight slap on the face of the @vijayanpinarayi regime. The SC has slammed the state government over the relaxation in the lockdown norms for three days on account of Bakrid. #SCSlamsPinarayi — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) July 20, 2021

He went on to say that the Kerala government must study the Uttar Pradesh government's successful model to fight COVID-19 and apply the same in the southern state.

"Kerala govt must send a special delegation to Uttar Pradesh to study their successful model of COVID-19 fight and learn from there. Kerala's working is unscientific. The government should study how the state of Uttar Pradesh with a 20 crore population brought its Test Positivity Rate to 1%," Surendran added.