K T Rama Rao Calls On Rajnath Singh, Seeks Defence Land For Four Projects In Hyderabad

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Friday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought transfer of defence land in Hyderabad for construction of elevated skyways, corridors and link roads to ease traffic congestion.

"We have sought defence land for four major development works in Hyderabad. We are hopeful that the defence minister will accept our demand," Rao told reporters after the meeting.

The municipal administration and urban development minister said the Telangana government has proposed to construct an elevated corridor from Paradise junction to Outer Ring Road junction near Kandlakoya on national highway-44 to ease traffic on one of the busiest thoroughfares in Hyderabad.

A 7.5-km stretch of this project passes through defence land. According to a survey, 56.19 acres of defence land is required for the project, he said.

Rao also sought transfer of defence land for creating link roads and widening roads.

The state requires the land for construction of corridors at Golconda and Ibrahimbagh. The defence land is required for road widening projects to be taken up at Banjara Hills, Kanchanbagh, Zohra Bee dargah, Mohammadi Lane and Andhra Flour Mill, he said.

"These projects are important for the fast-developing city of Hyderabad. Additional skyways and corridors are required to ease traffic and we need support from the Centre. I told the defence minister that the state government is ready to give land in exchange for defence land," he said.

Rao claimed these demands were put before the Centre several months back and the state government followed up regularly but nothing has been done.

Rao is also scheduled to meet Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday to discuss proposals related to metro and bridge projects. He has also sought time to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.