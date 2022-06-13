Last Updated:

KAAC Elections: PM Modi Hails BJP's Victory As Party Secures All 26 Seats In Assam

The Assam State Election Commission on Sunday said, All the 26 Constituencies of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election have been won by the BJP.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: PTI


On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the party obtained a landslide victory with all 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called BJP’s victory in Assam ‘historic’ and later thanked the people for their faith in the party. 

“Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress. The efforts of BJP Karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them” tweeted the Prime Minister.

READ | Assam govt takes steps for accelerating growth of agro-processing sector

BJP's thumping KAAC victory boosts party morale

The Assam State Election Commission on Sunday said, All the 26 Constituencies of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election have been won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma bowed before the people of Karbi Anglong in a series of tweets, appreciating them for giving the Assam BJP a historic mandate in the KAAC polls for the second time in a row.

“We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls the second time in a row. After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

READ | Assam: After mix-up at birth, woman reunited with son after DNA match

In a series of tweets, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated all Assam BJP workers on their clean sweep in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls and said the victory reflects people's complete faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiatives over the last eight years.

“Gratitude to BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Himanta Biswa and BJP Assam Pradesh State President Bhabesh Kalita for their leadership. Heartfelt thanks to the hard work of all karyakartas and the people for their unstinted love and support,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

READ | Assam eying at 1,000 MW of solar power with Rs 5,000cr investment: CM

He also hailed Home Minister Amit Shah for working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring peace to the scenic hill region of Karbi Anglong.

“My best wishes to all the elected candidates. May you work with dedication and honesty to carry forward the journey of peace & development of Karbi Anglong,” he added.

READ | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets clean chit from Gauhati High Court in MCC violation case

The elections for the 26 seats were held on June 8. BJP on Sunday won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam while Congress drew a blank after the results for the council elections were announced.

READ | Assam Police seize 1480 kg of marijuana from goods carrier in Karimganj; Driver detained
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND