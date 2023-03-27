Kaale Kapde, Kaala Jaadu: Anurag Thakur Calls Rahul Removal Protest 'nautanki'

The Congress party's black attire protest has attracted the ire of Anurag Thakur, with the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting saying the grand old party had black deeds, black clothes and will hide their black deeds with black magic. "Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them. Rahul Gandhi is insulting backward people. Black deeds, then black clothes and now they are going to hide their black deeds by black magic. Rahul Gandhi has so much arrogance that he didn't apologize and didn't even obey the court's order."

Anurag Thakur made the comments after Congress leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge came to Parliament clad in black attire in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Thakur reiterated his call for an apology and asked the Congress if it has stopped obeying court orders.

#LIVE | Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them. They don't obey court's order. Why are they creating this drama now?: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.#RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiDisqualified #AnuragThakurhttps://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/tqihzdvAay — Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament has seen little to no proceedings amid regular adjourments. On Monday, March 27, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned as Opposition leaders protested over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and continuing protest seeking a joint parliamentary committee on the Adani row. The opposition MPs also threw papers at the Speaker amid a ruckus in the house.

Hitting out at the opposition for not allowing the parliament proceedings, Anurag Thakur said, "The parliament session is not being allowed to run because of one person. He was disqualified after a constitutional order, why doesn't obey the court's order? Why are they creating this drama now? The question is how long the Congress party will continue to insult the backward communities."

Anurag Thakur blasts Rahul over 'Savarkar' remark

The Union Minister slammed the Congress leader over his 'Savarkar' remarks. In the first press conference after being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi said, “My name is not Savarkar." This came after the BJP leader demanded he tender an apology for what the ruling party calls his anti-India tirade in London and for his 2019 remarks where he said “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

Reacting to Rahul, the Union Minister said, "He can never be Savarkar as Savarkar never went on a foreign tour for 6 months. He didn't require a foreign trip after his work, as he was dedicated to the country, even as staying in the prison for 14 years. Rahul Gandhi insulted Veer Savarkar, but he could have saved Indira Gandhi from the insult. In 1970, Indira Gandhi only released the Post Office stamp of Savarkar."

He also came down hard on Priyanka Gandhi's 'Lord Ram' remarks made on March 26 during 'Sankalp Satyagraha.' "Unfortunately, a party and a family (Gandhis) who think that they are above the Constitution and the country, compare themselves with the family of Lord Ram. The people of this country are watching," he said.