'Kaali' Poster Row: Congress' Rashid Alvi Blames BJP; 'different India Under PM Modi'

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Kaali' poster row alleging that a 'different' kind of India was emerging under the BJP government's rule. Alvi claimed that India, which was once known for respecting every religion, was now outraging the sentiments of all communities alike.

"Not only Hindu community. During Modi Ji's rule, this is a different country. Statements are being given against Muslims. Nupur Sharma has not yet been arrested. Not only India, so many countries demanded India should apologize. Now it is another issue on Kaali. It is unfortunate, strict action should be taken. This country was known for having respect for every religion, but now you can speak against every religion and the BJP government is responsible for this," Rashid Alvi told Republic.

"The director and producer of this documentary should be arrested. Strict action must be taken against all. The Government is not acting so anybody can do anything. When the government protects the main culprit, then some will also protect her (director). What kind of rule is this where the Home Minister is silent?" Alvi questioned.

Kaali poster row: 2 FIRs filed

Amid the controversy over the 'Kaali' documentary poster, an FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police for outraging religious feelings. According to a statement by the Delhi Police, the case has been registered under IPC Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). The action has been taken after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the director of the documentary with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, of the Delhi Police.

A second FIR has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' and her disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. The UP Police has registered the case on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, and deliberately hurting religious sentiments with an intention to provoke a breach of peace. This has been filed under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2), 66, and 67.

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled 'Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster shows Goddess Kaali holding an LGBT flag and smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum and as enraged netizens across the country.