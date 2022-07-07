'Kaali' Poster Row: Delhi BJP Lodges Complaint Against Filmmaker Leena, TMC's Mahua Moitra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit has lodged a complaint against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint has been filed under Sections 295, 505 (2), 153B, 509 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting sentiments of the Hindu community, portraying women dressed as Goddess Maa Kaali smoking and deteriorating the replica of Goddess Maa Kaali.

The BJP claimed that Manimekalai has crossed the line of morality. "It was also submitted that nowadays there are many radicalist associations that are getting foreign funds to disturb the religious harmony of our country and this picture though released in Toronto but its posters and videos are circulated in all parts of our country hereby endangering the peace and harmony of our country," the complaint said.

At the centre of a huge storm over her documentary "Kaali", filmmaker Manimekalai is facing several FIRs following outrage over the poster of Kaali showing the Goddess Kali smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

'Provocative and insulting': Delhi BJP on TMC MP's remarks

Following the outrage, the Aga Khan Museum in Canada's Toronto that was supposed to show the 'Kaali' documentary at an event expressed regret and removed it from its list of films being presented. 'Kaali' was showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum.

Mahua Moitra, the TMC MP from Krishnanagar, on Tuesday, stoked a controversy by remarking that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting" God, as every individual had his or her unique way of offering prayers.

"Moitra's statement is in itself a provocative and insulting remark against Goddess Maa Kaali and hurting the sentiments of worshippers of Goddess Kali and Hindu religion," the complaint stated.

An FIR has also been registered against Mahua Moitra in Bhopal under Section 295-A on the complaint of local tea-seller Ram Chandra. While TMC has distanced itself from the MP's remarks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that "we will not tolerate disrespect to any Hindu Gods and Goddesses at any cost."

