'Kaali' Poster Row: Narottam Mishra Fumes Over Goddess Portrayal; Warns Film Can Be Banned

As the controversy over the 'Kaali' documentary poster intensifies, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday raised strong objections to the way 'Maa Kaali' is portrayed. He said that a decision will be taken on banning the film in Madhya Pradesh.

"Have serious objection to the way Maa Kali is portrayed. Why only Hindu gods are targeted? Do they have the guts to do it with other religions? We will ask to lodge an FIR in this regard. We will also think about banning the movie in the state. If they don't pull back the poster, stringent action will be taken," Mishra said.

The controversy erupted after the Madurai-born filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared a poster of "Kaali" on Twitter on Saturday, showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

Within minutes of sharing the poster, Manimekalai was criticised by netizens for hurting Hindu sentiments. After receiving flak, the filmmaker issued a statement justifying the depiction of Kaali and the storyline.

Issuing a clarification, the director said that the film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. She further said that she had nothing to lose and is just expressing her opinion and voicing it out without a fear.

2 new FIRs for 'hurting Sentiments'

An FIR has been lodged against filmmaker Manimekalai in Delhi over the controversial poster. A case has been registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act, police said.

A second FIR against Manimekalai has been registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, and intention to provoke breach of peace.

Image: ANI, Twitter