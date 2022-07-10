Kaali Row: BJP Hits Out At Mahua Moitra; Says 'TMC Standing Shoulder To Shoulder With Her'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing flak over her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali, after she asked the saffron party to stop commenting on issues they have 'no clue about'.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Even the TMC has distanced itself from Mahua Moitra's comments. They are actually standing with her shoulder to shoulder. The kind of comment, the emboldened stand that she is taking, the kind of brazenness she is showing after disrespecting Maa Kaali. It is quite evident. Therefore, the question should be posed to Mamata Banerjee and TMC if you truly believe that Moitra has insulted Maa Kaali why haven't you acted on it?"

Moreover, Poonawala questioned why no action has been taken against Moitra by the party. "On any other religion, you are demanding arrest but for this case no action on her. This shows that TMC is backing her and supporting her," he said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also hit out at her remarks and said, "Bengal, India and crores of devotees of goddess Kaali are seeing. Till the time, Mamata Banerjee will keep one eye on Muslims and will not speak on the issue till then contention will continue. BJP will continue the protest till Mamata Banerjee doesn't suspend Mahua Moitra."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams BJP amid row over 'Kaali' poster

Mahua Moitra on Sunday 'advised' BJP to stop commenting on the 'Kaali' issue. Taking to Twitter, she said, "Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest."

Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about.



Didi O Didi got them the boot.

Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 10, 2022

Last week, Moitra claimed that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess". Her comments were in relation to Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' documentary which showed Goddess Kali smoking.

Mamata Banerjee's party has distanced itself from the Parliamentarian's comment and condemned it. The TMC said that Moitra's views are not endorsed by the party in any manner or form.

"Just at the beginning of the controversy, our party had taken a very strong stand that we do not endorse the statement of Mahua Moitra and that she made it in her personal capacity. The decision on the action will be taken by the party High Command.," TMC leader Madan Mitra told Republic TV.

FIR has been registered against her under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberately outraging the religious feelings), in Madhya Pradesh.