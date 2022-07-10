'Kaali' Row: TMC Again Distances From Mahua Moitra's Remarks; 'Haven't Endorsed Them'

Amid the ongoing controversy over Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's alleged objectionable remarks about Goddess Kaali, TMC leader Madan Mitra on July 10 reiterated that the party does not endorse Moitra's statement. He also stated that they have been instructed by the party high command to unfollow Mahua Moitra from all social media platforms. However, while speaking to Republic Media Network, he defended her at the same time by stating that Nupur Sharma's statement was a direct attack on Prophet Muhammed whereas Moitra's was a mere mention of a certain practice.

When asked if the TMC will take any action against Mahua Moitra, the TMC leader said, "Our party TMC, at the very beginning of the controversy, has taken a very strong stand that we do not endorse the statement of Mahua Moitra. She has made her views in an individual capacity. Our party has also instructed us to unfollow all her social media accounts. The decision on the action will be taken by the party High Command. Whatever Mahua Moitra said was never endorsed by the party. Our leader Mamata Banerjee is a great devotee of Maa Kaali, and she offers prayers to the Goddess every day. I wonder why PM Modi has suddenly started talking about Maa Kaali. We strongly condemn Mahua Moitra's statement and we have been instructed to unfollow her social media page. Our party has categorically mentioned that we do not endorse her statement."

'Nupur Sharma & Mahua Moitra's statements totally different'

Responding to the question as to why is TMC not ready to expel Moitra if BJP could suspend Nupur Sharma for making a similar statement, Mitra stated, "I don't want to impose my nose into something so sensitive, but as far as Nupur Sharma's statement is concerned, it is completely different from Mahua Moitra's statement. Nupur in her statement had categorically targeted Prophet Muhammad, whereas all Mahua said is meat is accepted during Maa Kaali's Pujas. So these matters are completely different."

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Minister and party leader Shashi Panja in a video statement also said, "TMC believes in the equality of all religions. Recently, there has been a controversy over the poster of Maa Kaali. The All India Trinamool Congress condemned it on the very first day the poster surfaced. Our party's MP Mahua Moitra has expressed certain views in a recent conclave on Maa Kaali. Trinamool Congress has not endorsed her views. These views are her views in an individual capacity. We have seen that the Constitution of India gives everyone the liberty to practise their faiths and religion in their own way, but the BJP is imposing an idea which is not along the lines of the Constitution. We protest against this. We are appalled by the statements of Dilip Ghosh, who had questioned who were the parents of Maa Durga. This is unacceptable."

Image: ANI, Twitter, Facebook