'Kabar Khudegi' Vs 'Kamal Khilega': PM Modi Says Meghalaya Will Give Fitting Reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reacted sharply to Congress' slogan 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave would be dug) and said that the country and people are saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega' (Modi, your lotus will bloom). He also stated that the grand old party has been "rejected" by the country and people will give a "befitting reply" to them".

Addressing a poll rally in Shillong, PM Modi said, "I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus bloom. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'. But the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'."

He added, "The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply."

Congress leaders raised derogatory slogans after party leader Pawan Khera was arrested from Delhi Airport by a team of Assam Police. The video of the same went viral on social media platforms.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Meghalaya needs to be freed of dynastic politics. "Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers. People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family," he underlined.

The Prime Minister, who had earlier taken part in a road show, said he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by people during the programme.

"This love, this blessing of yours... I will definitely return this love and blessings by initiating more development work in Meghalaya, speeding up welfare projects," he added.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya will take place on February 27. The votes will be counted on March 2.