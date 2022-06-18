Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Says 'irreparable Damage Done'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday expressed his anguish citing concerns for minorities in Afghanistan after the ghastly Kabul Gurdwara attack. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sirsa said that this is not the first attack on minorities that has happened in Afghanistan. He said the ISIS-affiliated wing Khorasan threatened the minorities to either convert to Islam or leave Afghanistan. He stated that the damage done is beyond repair.

"This is not the first incident of attack that happened in Afghanistan. Many such incidents have taken place inside and outside of the Gurdwara where Sikhs have been attacked. Khorasan- a terrorist organisation which is also a wing of ISIS earlier issued a warning that if minorities don't leave Afghanistan they will kill them. Khorasan wants that apart from Islam no other community should stay in the province. They have put out a condition either you convert to Islam or leave Afghanistan," he said. Sirsa added, "The attack took place around 6 am in the morning and around 10 to 12 people were present in the Gurukul including a few passers-by and Granthis. The guard was local police of the Taliban. They even killed him. After that 7 blasts took place and heavy firing."

Sharing the latest update, Sirsa said, "A lot of damage has been done, and nearby buildings and shops have been demolished. One wing of the Gurdwara is completely burnt and destructed. Two terrorists have been neutralised and three policemen have been injured. At present, seven people have been rescued whereas three people are missing and there is no update regarding them whether they are killed or alive."

Heartwrenching visuals of Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib post terror attack

The damage done is beyond repair. One person Savinder Singh lost his life! A feeling of helplessness among minority Sikhs#kabul #GurdwaraKarteParwan @TimesNow @republic @punjabkesari @ANI @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/UEQXu8ybQM — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022

President of India World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok also slammed the brutal attack on devotees at the gurudwara. In a Twitter post, he extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack.

"Sawinder Singh, Sikh aged around 60 Yrs S/o late Kishan Singh and native of Ghazni has been killed during the brutal attack in #Kabul earlier today at the gurdwara. His cremation will take place later there today and his family resides in New Delhi. God bless #afghan #minorities (sic)," Chandhok wrote.

Kabul Gurudwara attack

Alarming reports came from Kabul on Saturday morning after ISIS-Khorasan terrorists entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. The attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am India time). At least 2 Taliban soldiers were also wounded in the ambush. As per recent reports coming in, all ISIS-Khorasan terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, have been neutralised. Around 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were amassed in Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attackers entered the premises. 10-15 of the devotees had managed to flee.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Saturday, condemned the "cowardly" attacks on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

