Kailash Vijayvargia Says BJP Likely To Submit Candidate List For WB Assembly Polls Today

Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, the BJP in its core committee meeting discussed the matters pertaining to the candidate names for the first two phases of election. The party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya remarked that the list will be submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner of India by Thursday evening. He also informed that the list of names is being taken to BJP National President JP Nadda. However, Vijayvargiya also stated that the candidate names are for first two lists. Once finalised, the party will present it in the CEC.

"We took the names from our workers in districts and had talks in the core committee. For the state election committee, we have also formed a panel of three names each. We are going to meet the party's national president and discuss it with him. The list will then be presented to the CEC." Vijayvargiya added.

'TMC is using PM Modi's photos in Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana'

In addition, Vijayvargiya also hit out at the TMC after their petition against use of PM Modi's photo on Covid vaccination certificates. Interacting with reporters, Kailash Vijayvargiya hit out at the TMC and stated that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is using her own photo in PM Modi's 'Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana'. Apart from this, Vijayvargiya also claimed that Mamata Banerjee has also used her photo in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"Mamata Banerjee has used her photos in Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. First she should see what's happening in her own state." said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

