Kailash Vijayvargiya Cites Anti-incumbency For JDU's Poor Performance, Accepts LJP Factor

As the counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections is underway with BJP leading so far, National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya has exuded confidence by stating that the election result will differ from the exit polls.

"NDA will form the government. Exit polls had differed last time as well because voters of Bihar are usually quiet and discreet while voting, so last time also the results had differed from exit polls and this time will be a repeat," he said.

After the initial neck to neck contest in the early trends, the NDA has picked up speed and is ahead of the Mahagathbandhan even after former ally LJP acting as the vote cutter for the NDA. Speaking on the encouraging trends, Vijayvargiya said, "BJP's strike rate is really great. BJP is ahead even in places where by-elections were held. Modi ji's magic works even today. BJP's strike rate in Bihar is also great."

Shying away from speaking about the impact of LJP breaking away, Vijayvargiya said that the anti-incumbency has been a factor for JDU's relatively low performance.

"If JDU has gone down a little then it is due to anti-incumbency. But yes, if LJP contested together with us then the results would have been even better. We cannot undo what happened, so it is not appropriate to comment on it. But still, I am happy that despite the worrying exit poll results, it is clear that NDA will definitely form the government."

Latest Bihar trends

As per the latest EC trends, BJP is touted to be the single-largest party leading in 72 seats, followed by the RJD leading in 62 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 46 seats, while Congress is leading in 21 seats. LJP on the other hand, will be the deciding kingmaker in case of a neck-to-neck fight, leading in 4 seats. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

As far as the exit polls are concerned, the Mahagathbandhan was projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats.

As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

