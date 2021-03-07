Kailash Vijayvargiya Confirms Mithun's Entry To BJP Today; Says 'he Wishes To Uplift Poor'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday confirmed the entry of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty to BJP. Sources further informed Republic Media Network that Mithun Chakraborty in the upcoming days will be addressing 20 election rallies in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari To Battle Mamata Banerjee For Nandigram Seat; BJP Confirms 57 Candidates

BJP confirms Mithun Chakraborty's entry

Responding to questions about whether Mithun Chakraborty will join the saffron party, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Mithun wants to uplift the poor. He wants to work for the poor. He will join the BJP today."

Confirming the news, the BJP National General Secretary said that the Bollywood actor will be inducted into BJP during PM Modi's rally in Kolkata today and in the upcoming days will also be seen campaigning actively for the party.

However, when asked to comment on CM Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest in Assembly elections from Nandigram, where former TMC Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting on the behalf of BJP, Vijayvargiya said that she had accepted BJP's challenge. Hitting out at Bengal Chief Minister, Vijayvargiya said, "There are times when people make decisions using their mind."

READ | Mithun Chakraborty To Join BJP? Actor Meets Vijayvargiya Ahead Of PM Modi’s Bengal Rally

During his conversation with Republic TV today, the BJP leader also congratulated the Network for its Bangla channel launch. Extending his best wishes to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief and the team, he said, "I hope Republic Bangla is able to create a special place in the heart of its viewers via its news, just like Republic Bharat had done in a very short period of time."

PM Modi's mega Brigade rally

To bolster BJP's presence in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address another mega rally in the poll-bound state at the Brigade Parade Grounds. As the political tussle intensifies in the state, PM Modi, in response to the demand of local BJP leaders will cover 23 districts of West Bengal in about 20 rallies.

READ | Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat's Replacement Being Discussed? Senior BJP Leaders Huddle

His Sunday rally will mark the end of the saffron party's highly-successful "Parivartan Yatra", which was helmed by several central leaders, drawing in massive crowds. "Prime Minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade Ground," a BJP leader said. Elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

READ | Kerala Church Backs BJP Candidate After He Saves 150-year-old Church From Demolition

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.