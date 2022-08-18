Kailash Vijayvargiya Makes Deplorable Misogynistic Comparison While Attacking Nitish Kumar

In an attempt to lambast Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for walking out of the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the Mahagathbandhan alliance once again to form a government, the saffron party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday ended up making a shameful misogynistic comment, by comparing the Bihar CM with 'women who change their boyfriends anytime'.

While addressing the media in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Vijayvargiya said, "When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave..."

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. Last year, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat created a major controversy by saying that he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and was concerned about the example she was setting for society. More recently, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury faced scalding criticism for referring to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as 'Rashtrapatni'.

In December 2021, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar sparked a controversy after he passed a sexist comment in the state Assembly saying "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Other politicians in the past passed sexist comments

Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav during 2014 General Election campaign:

"So, now they will be hanged for rape? But they are just boys. Mistakes happen."

JDU leader Sharad Yadav in Rajya Sabha:

"There are a lot of dark skinned Indian men. But South Indian women, how beautiful they are and their bodies. We don't have it and they also know it well."

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's 2019 Lok Sabha remark at a woman MP:

"I wish to keep staring at you so much that you ultimately will have to ask me to move away."

Change of guard in Bihar

Meanwhile, on August 16, new ministers were inducted into the CM Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet. All 31 state Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan. Janata Dal (United) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, and Congress' Afaque Alam took oath in the first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion. Others included JD(U) MLAs Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, and RJD's Lalit Kumar Yadav, Anita Devi, and Sudhakar Singh. The RJD has received 16 cabinet berths, while the JDU received 11.

CM Nitish Kumar retained the Home portfolio, and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing, and Rural Works. His brother Tej Pratap has been allocated Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again.