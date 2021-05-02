Kailash Vijayvargiya Says 'wait For At Least 10 Rounds' As TMC Consolidates Lead In Bengal

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday expressed confidence over his party's performance in the 2021 West Bengal Election, dismissing the early trends which have given a slight edge to the TMC.

"As per the first 4 rounds, TMC is ahead but before 10 rounds we can not be certain. In Bengal, the trend has always been that one party can be ahead for a while, and then suddenly another takes over. We should wait for 10 rounds. Some were saying we won't even touch 100 but we have crossed that, we can touch the magic number too," said Kailash Vijayvarigya while speaking to RepublicTV.

The BJP leader also spoke about the ground that the saffron party had managed to cover compared to the 2016 polls, asserting that swing seats would also have a role to play as counting progressed.

"We have only gained from this election, we have not lost anything. In the last elections, we had 3 seats, today we have over 100. There are a lot of pockets, where we will go ahead, only 3-4 rounds have happened. There are a maximum of 32 rounds in some places, we should wait for a while. I am hopeful that we will touch the magic number. There are also 30-40- seats which are swing seats where we also might go ahead in the next round of counting," stated Kailash Vijayvargiya.

West Bengal Elections Result 2021

With exit polls predicting a tight fight between TMC & BJP in the 294-seat West Bengal state assembly, early trends have confirmed a close contest between the two sides. As per the latest trends, the TMC has assumed a considerable edge over the BJP and is projected to be leading in 198 assembly constituencies as compared to the 77 that the BJP is leading in out of the 279 seats where counting has begun.

Republic-CNX Exit polls project a party-wise as - TMC (126-136 seats), BJP (138-148 seats), Left Front (4-8 seats), Congress (6-9 seats) ISF (1-3 seats), Others (1-3 seats)

Counting in West Bengal is taking place under a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centres where at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces have been deployed. West Bengal Election was held in 8 phases from March 27- April 29.