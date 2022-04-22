Kailash Vijayvargiya Slams Gehlot On Alwar Demolition; 'feels Like Mughal Raj Has Come'

In the aftermath of the Alwar demolition, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, likening his tenure to that of 'Mughal Raj'. 'It seems that Mughal rule has come in Rajasthan', Vijayvargiya remarked after the demolition of homes and three temples in Rajasthan's Alwar at the hands of bulldozers. He also referred to the recent communal riots in Karauli and stated that rioters were being 'protected' under the Congress government.

"I feel that a Mughal rule has come there. The way riots are being carried out, and rioters are being protected under the Ashok Gehlot government, it seems like the Mughal raj has come there," said the BJP leader.

On violence in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh's Khargone Kailash Vijayvargiya stated, "The activities going on inside the whole country, not in Delhi, are definitely suspicious. These anti-national people want to defame the country in the world by spreading all-out violence."

Alwar temple demolition: Congress claims exercise done for 'welfare'

Under the pretext of 'development', the Rajasthan government on Friday got bulldozers to run on residences and three temples in Alwar's Rajgarh including a 300-year-old Shiv mandir. The sculptures were reportedly broken with the yellow claws of the bulldozer, while an ancient Shivling was cut using a drill, even as people pleaded with the administration to not destroy the temples.

Speaking to Republic TV after the drive, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena stated that the demolition had been done for the 'welfare' of the locals in Rajgarh. He also argued that a 'prior notice' had been given to the locals of the region before the action was taken, a claim which locals have rubbished.

In turn, the residents have levelled a massive allegation against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, saying that the demolition was carried out in 'vendetta', given that the area had elected BJP councillors.

Karauli riots

Just weeks ago, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organized to mark the Hindu new year faced stone-pelting as they passed through a market. According to the police, stones were pelted at those partaking in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. In the aftermath, 35 people were injured in the April 2 clashes, and houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson, authorities said. Independent Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case.