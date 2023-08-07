'Kaise Badhegi Gaadi': Ramdas Athawale's Poetic Dig At Congress, AAP Lights Up Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Monday, August 7 witnessed a playful banter by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also heads the Republican Party of India (A) amid the serious discussion over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. While addressing the Upper House, the RPI chief stated that a very important bill is being discussed as there was an attempt to snatch the powers of the Delhi government which is provided to them as per the Indian constitution. "Therefore, Amit Shah had to table this bill," he added.

Ramdas Athawale's poetic banter

"Why are you supporting AAP?" asked Athawale as he exposed the double standards of Congress. He stated that the grand old party had ruled the country for over 70 years and had this power, then why they are opposing the bill now? Ramdas Athawale delivered a poem in the house attacking Congress and AAP which led MPs to burst into laughter in the Parliament amid the logjam. He recited a poem:-

Amit Bhai ka Itna Accha Aa Gya Hai Bill" (Such a good bill of Amit Brother's has been presented)

Lekin Saamne Walon Ko Ho Raha Hai Feel (But the Opposition parties are feeling about it)

Narendra Modi Ji Ke paas hai Bahut Hi Acchi Will (Narendra Modi ji has a very good will)

Lekin Delhi Mein Ho Rahi Hai Daaru Ke Theko Ki deal (But liquor contract deal is being done in Delhi)

Narendra Modi Aur Amit Shah ki Bahut hi Acchi ban gayi hai Jodi (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have become a very good pair)

Fir Congress aur AAP walon ki kaise aage Jayegi Gaadi (Then how will the vehicle of Congress and AAP go ahead?)

Narendra Modi ji Jaante hai janta ki Naadi (Narendra Modi knows the pulse of the people)

Isliye Badhayi hai maine Daadhi (That's why I grew a beard)

He further stated that this is an important bill that will protect the Constitution of India. "PM Modi is in power, he is protecting BR Amedkar's constitution. There should be a healthy discussion. The opposition has now become habitual of creating drama this is why you are sitting there and we are here. I would like to say the Modi government will come to power in 2024."

"On behalf of my party, the Republican Party of India (A), I extend my support to the Bill and I appeal Opposition to support the bill," he added.

Notably, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was tabled in Rajya Sabha today (August 7) by the Union Home Minster Amit Shah. This comes after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha (Lower house) on August 3 by voice vote.