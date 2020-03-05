Karnataka: Kalaburagi Police Issue Second Notice To AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan 

Karnataka's Kalaburagi Police division on Thursday, March 5, issued a second notice to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan to appear before the investigation officer to give his statement on March 8. Pathan has been called in connection to the controversial statement that he recently made during an anti-CAA rally. The second notice comes after Pathan failed to appear before the investigation officer having received the first notice on February 27.

On February 22, an FIR was filed against AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan over a communal remark of "15 crores will be tough on 100 crores" during an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka. In the FIR filed he has been accused under section 117 (Abetting commission of the offence by the public or by more than ten persons), section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) of Indian Penal Code. The complaint has been filed by a private lawyer.

READ | Delhi Riots: Owaisi Invokes Waris Pathan's Hate-speech Retraction; Asks About BJP Netas

READ | SHOCKING: After Waris, AIMIM MLA Threatens 'If We Can Maintain Peace, We Can Break It Too'

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

Waris Pathan made the controversial remarks at a rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka in the presence of AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel on February 15. The former MLA from the Byculla constituency claimed that the government was scared of Muslim women leading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, he asked the crowd to remember that 15 crore people (Muslims) had the strength to "overpower" 100 crore people.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

READ | Case Filed Against Waris Pathan, Giriraj Singh For Controversial Statements In Bihar Court

READ | FIR Filed Against AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan Over '15 Crore' Threat