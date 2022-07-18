Kallakurichi Violence: Tamil Nadu Minister Says 108 People Injured; 278 Arrested

Amid major violence in connection with the Kallakurichi alleged suicide case in Tamil Nadu, State Minister EV Velu on Monday informed that more than 108 people have been injured in the protests and nearly 70 vehicles were torched. Velu also said that 278 people have been arrested for the violence, out of which, 22 were minors.

Speaking to the media, the minister said, "While the investigation and legal procedures in the case were ongoing, rumors attracted people from various districts who acted violently. Protests are respectable but only when they are peaceful. A total of 67 vehicles including 37 school buses, cars, and tractors were set on fire by protesters. 48 two-wheelers including police vehicles were brunt. If the intention was to demand justice, why set things ablaze? Over 108 got injured in this violence."

"CM has called officials to make a team & probe the violence as per High Court's orders. Few petitions have also been received from parents requesting to open school soon. We will take this to the CM. Only after completing the investigation can we say who or which organization is the reason for this violence. So far, 278 people arrested. Around 22 are minors. We won't indulge in any politics on this. We will arrest all accused," TN Minister EV Velu added.

Meanwhile, while slamming the MK Stalin TN Govt, AIADMK leader E Palaniswami said that the lethargic response of the government was responsible for the violence that broke out in the aftermath of the alleged suicide. The leader said the unrest could have been averted if some timely measures had been taken. "It also exposes the shortcomings of the intelligence department," he added.

Tamil Nadu school girl dies by suicide

A 17-year-old student of class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on Wednesday. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have committed suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents, relatives and people belonging to village Periyanesalur have been staging massive protests and seeking justice. Speaking on the case, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "At the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation into the student's death, the culprits will surely be punished," he said. CM Stalin also ordered the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to go to the district and requested the public to keep calm and trust the government's actions.