Kalyan Banerjee Faces Heat, BJP Files Complaint Over TMC MP's Horrific Religious Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing has filed a police complaint against Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee and demanded an apology for hurting religious sentiments by passing a deplorable remark over Hindu deity Sita. Earlier on Sunday, BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee slammed the TMC MP and said that people will give him a reply in the 2021 assembly election.

Chatterjee was quoted by ANI saying, "His statement is wrong. TMC likes the appeasement politics of West Bengal. So he is insulting our tradition, Ramayan and Mahabharat which we read right from our childhood. People will give him a reply in 2021."

On Sunday, while addressing a public meeting, Banerjee had made a shocking remark by comparing the Hindu Goddess' abduction in Ramayana with the Hathras Gangrape case. In a video, he was seen and heard saying, "Goddess Sita told Lord Ram that it was better that she was abducted by Ravana, because if his followers in Saffron would have abducted her, then her fate would be same as Hathras rape victim."

BJP lashes out at Kalyan Banerjee

BJP leader and former Tripura and Meghalaya Governor Tathagatha Roy accused Trinamool Banerjee of using derogatory remarks. Posting a video on Twitter, Roy asked if the TMC leader is a real Hindu and accused him of insulting the religion by uttering such unpardonable words. BJP poll in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC is rattled due to the popularity of BJP. He said, "All these are rubbish and foolish remarks. I would not even react to it because this kind of rubbish is said by rubbish people. I would just want to advise that they should go to a psychiatrist."

In September, last year, Banerjee had raised a controversy after he called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "Sweeper of BJP". Banerjee had lashed out at Dhankhar and accused him of giving shelter to 'anti-socials' belonging to BJP in the Governor's House. The TMC MP also asked the Governor why he always tweets against the West Bengal Government. In December, he had targeted Home Minister Amit Shah after his high-octane rally in Medinipur claiming that he knew nothing about what was going on in West Bengal. Alleging that Shah was using central agencies against the opposition parties, the TMC MP called the BJP 'the most corrupt party in the world.'

(With ANI Inputs)