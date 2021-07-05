Kalyan Singh Admitted To ICU; Leaders Pray For Former UP CM's Speedy Recovery

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, on Sunday evening, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after his health condition turned worse. Reportedly, Singh was first admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Saturday after he faced a sudden rise in his blood pressure triggering a minor heart attack.

Both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to the veteran's health condition. The Uttar Pradesh CM had visited RMLIMS on Sunday morning to enquire about the former CM's health condition. CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed doctors to take intensive care of Kalyan Singh.

"Pray to Lord Shri Ram to get you well soon," tweeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

आज लखनऊ स्थित डॉ.राम मनोहर लोहिया आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान पहुंचकर राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल एवं उ.प्र. के पूर्व CM श्री कल्याण सिंह जी के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की व डॉक्टरों को देखभाल हेतु निर्देशित किया।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि आपको शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें। pic.twitter.com/VLjEQVey0G — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 4, 2021

Rajasthan CM Gehlot tweeted wishing speedy recovery of the former political leader.

Concerned about the health of former Governor of Rajasthan Sh. Kalyan Singh ji, who has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. I wish him a speedy recovery & good health. May he get well soon. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 4, 2021

Moreover, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had also reached Lucknow to meet ailing former UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to meet ailing former UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh



Singh was admitted to the hospital late last night. pic.twitter.com/45euNDmqOO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had also visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and enquired about the well-being of Kalyan Singh.

Kalyan Singh's health condition

As per the statement released by the officials, Singh's blood pressure and heartbeats were found normal when he was first admitted however the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM," the statement added.

Last year, on September 14, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for Covid-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, several supporters and well-wishers prayed for the veteran's speedy recovery.

My prayers for the quick recovery of Shri Kalyan Singh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/ccxGpUkXXO — Ningombam Bupenda Meitei (@BupendaMeitei) July 4, 2021

Prabhu Sri Ram, Pls give Kalyan Singh ji a chance to be there on the Brahmakalashotsava day of your temple in Ayodhya!!! — Anoop Srinivas Bhat🇮🇳 (@Anoopsri) July 5, 2021

I pray to Lord Jagannath for Speed health recovery of Sri Kalyan Singh ji, Former Chief Minister of Utter Pradesh https://t.co/T7aBzG7gnW — Prof.Subash Nayak (@ProfSubashNayak) July 4, 2021

Kalyan Singh's career

Singh had first handled the office by becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991. He later again served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh again between September 1997 and November 1999. In 2014, Singh was sworn in as Governor of Rajasthan on 4 September. Singh has also served several political terms as MLA for Atrauli for Jana Sangh, Janata Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party. The veteran had actively participated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

(With agency inputs)