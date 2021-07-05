Last Updated:

Kalyan Singh Admitted To ICU; Leaders Pray For Former UP CM's Speedy Recovery

Kalyan Singh was admitted after his blood pressure level soared and he suffered a minor heart attack. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in Lucknow hospital.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Kalyan Singh in hospital

Image: Twitter@MyYogiAdityanath/ANI


Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, on Sunday evening, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after his health condition turned worse. Reportedly, Singh was first admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Saturday after he faced a sudden rise in his blood pressure triggering a minor heart attack.

Both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to the veteran's health condition. The Uttar Pradesh CM had visited RMLIMS on Sunday morning to enquire about the former CM's health condition. CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed doctors to take intensive care of Kalyan Singh.

"Pray to Lord Shri Ram to get you well soon," tweeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath. 

Rajasthan CM Gehlot tweeted wishing speedy recovery of the former political leader. 

Moreover, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had also reached Lucknow to meet ailing former UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh. 

The Uttar Pradesh deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had also visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and enquired about the well-being of Kalyan Singh.

Kalyan Singh's health condition

As per the statement released by the officials, Singh's blood pressure and heartbeats were found normal when he was first admitted however the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM," the statement added. 

Last year, on September 14, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for Covid-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, several supporters and well-wishers prayed for the veteran's speedy recovery. 

Kalyan Singh's career

Singh had first handled the office by becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991. He later again served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh again between September 1997 and November 1999. In 2014, Singh was sworn in as Governor of Rajasthan on 4 September. Singh has also served several political terms as MLA for Atrauli for Jana Sangh, Janata Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party. The veteran had actively participated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

READ | Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh admitted ICU of SGPGI in Lucknow

(With agency inputs)

READ | PM Modi speaks to Kalyan Singh to wish him on birthday
READ | Kalyan Singh recovers from COVID, discharged from Ghaziabad hospital
READ | Kalyan Singh expresses happiness over Babri mosque court verdict
READ | Kalyan Singh discharged from hospital on family’s request
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND