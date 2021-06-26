Kamal Haasan Announces New Appointments, To Also Be MNM General Secretary

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Hasaan interacted with his party cadres via zoom call on Saturday and announced new appointments. He also announced that he would take up the role of General Secretary of the party. This came after he had announced on Thursday that he will take measures to strengthen the party.

He said, “Party members and functionaries must prioritize their health now. Those who haven’t vaccinated themselves must do so immediately."

The changes come in the wake of a spate of resignations, including then vice president R Mahendran, after the elections where the party, along with its allies, could not return even a single legislator.

"Join me in welcoming these new appointees who have dedicated their life to serving the people. They will work with you to strengthen the party. Cooperate with them to the fullest. The local body elections are coming soon, we must get ready to face it," Haasan added

In an official statement, the MNM said, "To further the Party's untiring efforts in protecting the Land, Language, and people of Tamil Nadu and to further strengthen the party structure and also to take more effectively our policies and action plans to the people, the following appointments are made: The Party President shall take the additional responsibility of ‘General Secretary of the party."

New Appointments

The appointments come in the wake of an exodus in the party following its poor show in the April 6 polls, with a then close confidante of Haasan, R Mahendran, calling it quits from the organization blaming lack of democracy. More senior functionaries, including former IAS officer Santhosh Babu who contested the polls, had also left the party, some citing personal reasons as well. Haasan had earlier announced that he will take measures to strengthen the party.

Veteran politician Pala. Karuppiah and former aide of ex-President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, Ponraj Vellaisamy have been appointed political advisors while A G Mourya and Thangavelu are vice presidents, Organisation and Implementation and Activation, respectively. Senthil Arumugam, Siva Elango, and Sarath Babu, a well-known entrepreneur, are State Secretaries with different responsibilities. While Haasan appointed Sripriya Sethupathi as Central Governing Body member, G Nagarajan is Coordinator of Narpani Iyakkam Wing.

(With PTI Inputs)