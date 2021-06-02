Kamal Haasan Calls Out TN Govt For Failure To Act Over Rise In Child Marriages

Amid a surge in cases of Child Marriages in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiyyam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has called out the state government over the matter and warned that the numbers of such cases are likely to multiply this year.

'It happens so secretly': Kamal Haasan

The MNM chief said, "Child marriages are on the rise in Tamil Nadu during the Corona curfew. Child marriages are more common in many districts including Salem, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Ramanathapuram. This bitter truth goes unnoticed by the outside world because it happens so secretly."

"According to statistics, in May 2020 alone, there were 98 child marriages in Salem and 192 in Dharmapuri, and about 318 child marriages in Tamil Nadu. This is much higher than the number of previous years. Child welfare activists warn that the number is likely to multiply this year if tough preventive measures are not taken. The Government of Tamil Nadu should pay immediate attention to this matter," Haasan added.

Rise in child marriage cases in Tamil Nadu

As per reports, Child Rights and You (CRY)) has observed recently that there has been a rise in the number of child marriages in May and also noted that such a practice is rampant in 10 blocks and 72 tribal hamlets in Salem, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, and Dindigul (Kodaikanal) districts. It is also being guessed that as the month of May is dotted with auspicious dates for holding marriages, it can be one of the reasons behind the rise in the number of such cases. CRY statistics show that Salem recorded 60 child marriages in May 2019 which later rose to 98 in May 2020, and Dharmapuri, which recorded around 150 cases in 2019, recorded 192 cases in May 2020, according to reports.