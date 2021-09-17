Kamal Haasan Confident 'victory Will Be Ours' As MNM Prepares For Local Body Polls In TN

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday has informed that the party will contest the Tamil Nadu local body polls 'independently'. Kamal Haasan notified via a tweet that he will be campaigning in nine districts. The upcoming Tamil Nadu local body elections will be held between October 6 and 9.

உள்ளாட்சித் தேர்தலில் மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் தனித்துப் போட்டியிடுகிறது.

9 மாவட்டங்களிலும் பரப்புரைப் பயணம் மேற்கொள்ளவிருக்கிறேன்.

களத்தில் சந்திப்போம். வெற்றி நமதே. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 16, 2021

Kamal Haasan's party to contest without allies

Kamal Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam back in February 2018. In a tweet, Haasan notified that he would be contesting in the local body elections alone. While announcing his decision, Haasan maintained, "I am going to campaign in all nine districts. Let's meet in the ground. Victory is ours." The MNM had previously formed an alliance with the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) which did not quite work out in the party's favour. Following that, the MNM issued their decision to work without an ally.

PMK parts ways with AIADMK

On Tuesday, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a partner of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) announced its decision to withdraw itself from its alliance, prior to the local body elections in the state. The PMK attested that it would go on to contest the polls alone and the decision to do so was unanimous and in favour of the party's interests. Since the 2019 parliamentary elections, the PMK has been a part of the AIADMK alliance. BJP is also a part of the alliance in the state and is set to contest in the local body elections with the AIADMK.

MNM: Centre for People's justice

Kamal Haasan had launched his party at a public meeting in Madurai back in 2018, asserting that MNM would fill the vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands that symbolises co-operation between the Southern states of India. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. While Kamal Haasan had been open to allying with Rajinikanth, it was dropped after Rajinikanth delayed his political entry. MNM had aggressively campaigned with the superstar taking the poll plunge in the assembly polls from Coimbatore South.

Image: PTI