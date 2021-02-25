Kamal Haasan Cries Foul Over Prez Rule In Puducherry; Alleges 'elected Govt Dissolved'

On the imposition of President's Rule in Puducherry, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Thursday lambasted the BJP government at the Centre. Accusing the Union government of "dissolving" an elected government, the actor-politician opined that it had disregarded democracy. Writing on Twitter, he said, "They have dissolved the people's elected government and imposed presidential rule in Puducherry. How can we call this Republic when the act is in disregard to Democracy?"

Three days earlier, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. However, PM Modi lashed out at the 'misgovernance' of the erstwhile V Narayanasamy-led government and claimed that it ignored the people of Puducherry.

மக்களால் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்ட அரசைக் கலைத்து புதுவையில் குடியரசுத் தலைவர் ஆட்சியை அமல் செய்திருக்கிறார்கள். ஜனநாயகத்தையே வெட்கப்படவைக்கும் இச்செயலுக்கு, குடியரசு என்ற பெயர் என்ன பொருத்தம்? — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2021

Congress suffers blow in Puducherry

The crisis escalated in Puducherry on February 17 when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of four Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Consenting to this demand, the L-G directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. The government's hopes were dented further as Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator Venkatesan resigned on February 21.

At present, the opposition's strength in the Assembly is 14 with All India NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP having 7, 4 and three MLAs respectively. However, AIADMK declared on Tuesday that the opposition has no intention of forming a new government in Puducherry before the Assembly polls. Speaking to the media, Anbalagan exuded confidence in the All India NR Congress-led alliance forming a government after winning the Assembly polls due in April-May this year.

